Delhi-NCR finally gets rain after months of dryness
Delhi-NCR is likely to break its three-month dry streak with some much-needed rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Friday.
Why does this matter?
The showers might shake up Republic Day parade rehearsals at Kartavya Path, and flights at IGI Airport might see delays because of fog and storms.
It'll stay chilly with morning fog through January 26, but things should settle down just in time for the Republic Day weekend—so hang in there if you're heading out!