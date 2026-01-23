Delhi-NCR: GRAP stage-3 restrictions lifted as air quality gets a bit better
Good news for Delhi-NCR—air quality has improved enough that officials have just lifted GRAP stage-3 restrictions.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 322, moving out of the "severe" zone.
Just a few days ago, even stricter GRAP-4 rules were in place when AQI hit 368.
What changes now?
Construction and demolition work can start up again, and those extra vehicle restrictions on older petrol and diesel cars are gone for now.
But don't get too comfortable—GRAP stages 1 and 2 are still active, so some pollution controls remain.
Officials say the air will likely stay in the "moderate" to "poor" range for a while due to winter smog sources like car emissions and stubble burning.
Still not a free-for-all
Authorities are keeping a close watch on pollution levels, especially since things can get worse quickly in winter.
Everyone's being asked to stick to the basic anti-pollution rules, and construction sites that broke earlier guidelines need special permission before reopening.