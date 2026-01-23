Delhi-NCR: Rainy spell brings cooler days and cleaner air India Jan 23, 2026

Delhi-NCR woke up to rain, dark clouds, and an intensifying winter chill this Friday, all thanks to a western disturbance.

The IMD says this weather will stick around for the week—expect more cloudy skies, showers, and foggy mornings.

While the rain is giving pollution levels a much-needed break, it's also leading to waterlogged roads and tricky visibility.