Delhi-NCR: Rainy spell brings cooler days and cleaner air
India
Delhi-NCR woke up to rain, dark clouds, and an intensifying winter chill this Friday, all thanks to a western disturbance.
The IMD says this weather will stick around for the week—expect more cloudy skies, showers, and foggy mornings.
While the rain is giving pollution levels a much-needed break, it's also leading to waterlogged roads and tricky visibility.
What to expect next
Temperatures are expected to remain moderate, with chilly mornings in the coming days.
The IMD forecasts more light rain and chilly mornings ahead, so keep your jackets handy if you're heading out early.
This cozy weather isn't going anywhere just yet!