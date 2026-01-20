Delhi-NCR schools go hybrid as air pollution spikes

What does this mean for students?

In schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education, if you're in Classes 1-9 or 11, your parents or guardians may choose whether you attend school from home or in person, wherever online facilities are feasible.

Classes 10 and 12 will continue as usual since board exams are coming up.

The goal is to keep everyone safe from the health risks of pollution, especially younger kids, while making sure learning doesn't stop.