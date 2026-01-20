Delhi-NCR schools go hybrid as air pollution spikes
With air quality at Severe+ levels (AQI over 450), schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education and some local civic bodies have been told to switch to hybrid classes—meaning students can join either online or in person.
This move is part of Stage IV, the strictest stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
What does this mean for students?
In schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education, if you're in Classes 1-9 or 11, your parents or guardians may choose whether you attend school from home or in person, wherever online facilities are feasible.
Classes 10 and 12 will continue as usual since board exams are coming up.
The goal is to keep everyone safe from the health risks of pollution, especially younger kids, while making sure learning doesn't stop.
What else is changing?
Besides school changes, GRAP Stage IV brings more rules—like bans on construction work, limits on diesel vehicles, and a push for half the workforce to work from home.
Essential services like health and transport aren't affected by these restrictions.