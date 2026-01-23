Delhi-NCR to see rain and storms; yellow alert out
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Friday, with light to moderate rain, some thunderstorms, and gusty winds (30-40km/h) on the way.
This comes right after Delhi hit its hottest January day in seven years—27.1°C at Safdarjung—thanks to those easterly winds.
Why does this matter?
The rain is finally breaking a long dry spell and should help cool things down (expect highs around 18-20°C).
Air quality is likely to improve from poor to moderate if rainfall occurs—a relief for everyone.
Just a heads-up: rain or cloud cover might mess with Republic Day parade rehearsals, but things should settle back to normal by Saturday, January 24, 2026.