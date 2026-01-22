Delhi-NCR wakes up to thick smog and 'very poor' air quality India Jan 22, 2026

Delhi-NCR started Thursday under a heavy blanket of smog, making it tough to see far even though the weather was otherwise sunny and mild (24.6°C).

Major spots like Akshardham, AIIMS, and ITO all reported Air Quality Index (AQI) numbers in the "very poor" range—well above safe limits.