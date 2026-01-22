Delhi-NCR wakes up to thick smog and 'very poor' air quality
Delhi-NCR started Thursday under a heavy blanket of smog, making it tough to see far even though the weather was otherwise sunny and mild (24.6°C).
Major spots like Akshardham, AIIMS, and ITO all reported Air Quality Index (AQI) numbers in the "very poor" range—well above safe limits.
Why does this matter?
Pollution remained close to the ground, pushing PM2.5 and PM10 levels way above healthy standards.
This kind of air can cause coughing, headaches, sore throats, or breathing trouble—especially for kids, seniors, or anyone with asthma or heart issues.
What's being done?
To cut down on car use during these high-pollution days (AQI 401+), Delhi has doubled parking charges at authorized lots—but Metro stations are exempt.
Meteorologists say moderate rain is forecast for Friday, January 23, which could temporarily improve the air quality.