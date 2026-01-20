Delhi now has 1 emergency helpline: 112
Delhi just made emergencies a lot simpler—now you only need to remember one number, 112, for police, fire, ambulance, and disaster help.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this system connects you to all services at once through calls, texts, app alerts, panic buttons, or online—no more scrambling for different numbers when it matters most.
How does it actually work?
The new Emergency Response Support System 2.0 automatically finds your location and sends the nearest help.
A control room dashboard keeps track of every incident and vehicle in real time so alerts reach everyone instantly—cutting down delays when quick action is everything.
What's next and why should you care?
The rollout will happen in five steps: merging old numbers into 112, upgrading tech behind the scenes, spreading the word to the public, teaching call handlers the ropes, then checking if it all works smoothly.
For anyone who might face an emergency (so basically everyone), this makes getting help faster and less confusing—exactly what you'd want if things ever go sideways.