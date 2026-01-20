Delhi now has 1 emergency helpline: 112

The new Emergency Response Support System 2.0 automatically finds your location and sends the nearest help. A control room dashboard keeps track of every incident and vehicle in real time so alerts reach everyone instantly—cutting down delays when quick action is everything.

What's next and why should you care?

The rollout will happen in five steps: merging old numbers into 112, upgrading tech behind the scenes, spreading the word to the public, teaching call handlers the ropes, then checking if it all works smoothly.

For anyone who might face an emergency (so basically everyone), this makes getting help faster and less confusing—exactly what you'd want if things ever go sideways.