Delhi Police bust cross-border crypto money laundering racket

Investigation reveals extensive mule UPI network linked to larger syndicates

Police say Ritik acted as the middleman, earning a 5% cut for each conversion, while Chandan handled logistics.

Forensic checks of Ritik's phone revealed chats with six Pakistani nationals and detailed crypto transaction records.

Officers also seized pistols and live cartridges during the arrests.

The investigation has uncovered multiple mule UPI accounts tied to bigger cybercrime networks in the NCR.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell, along with financial agencies, is now working to track down more suspects and break up the wider network, highlighting how crypto is being used for cross-border money laundering.