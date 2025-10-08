Chhattisgarh: Male student suspended for morphing women's photos using AI
A third-year Electronics and Communication Engineering student at IIIT Naya Raipur has been suspended after 36 women students accused him of creating obscene, morphed versions of their photos using AI.
The college acted on October 6, after a search of his room uncovered over 1,000 photos and videos of students stored on his laptop, phone, and pen drive.
College is working with cyber experts to check images
IIIT has set up a three-member committee comprised of women and is working with cyber experts to check if the images were AI-generated and if they were shared outside campus.
The committee is also reaching out to the families of those affected and has promised to protect their data.
Police are waiting for a formal complaint to start a criminal investigation.
The women students have called for strict action, and the college says it will follow through.