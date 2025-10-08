Next Article
Nashik: Man lights beedi, causes fire after car hits petrol
India
On Wednesday in Nashik, Maharashtra, a routine tree-cutting job near Satpur's Mutton Market took a dangerous turn.
After an unknown car hit a petrol container and caused a spill, an elderly man accidentally tossed the lit matchstick after lighting his beedi.
The spilled fuel caught fire instantly, leaving six people with burn injuries.
Police are investigating the case
All six injured were rushed to hospitals—some to the District Civil Hospital, others to private clinics—and are now in stable condition.
Firefighters acted fast to put out the blaze.
Police have registered a case and are investigating what led up to the accident, mainly trying to identify the car involved.