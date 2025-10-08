Kids died after consuming cough syrup. Who's responsible?
At least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have died after taking Coldrif cough syrup, which contained a toxic industrial chemical called diethylene glycol (DEG) that can cause deadly kidney failure.
The syrup was made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, where investigators found poor hygiene and storage conditions.
Authorities are now working to hold those responsible accountable.
Pediatrician arrested, but doctors say manufacturers & regulators should be accountable
Even after the first deaths were reported in September, Madhya Pradesh waited until October 4 to ban Coldrif, while Tamil Nadu acted much faster.
Delays in testing and public reassurances about the syrup's safety meant more kids were put at risk.
Police have arrested a pediatrician in connection with the deaths, but doctors say regulators and manufacturers should be held accountable too.
Out of 660 bottles distributed, 19 are still missing—leaving families worried about further danger.