Kids died after consuming cough syrup. Who's responsible?

Pediatrician arrested, but doctors say manufacturers & regulators should be accountable

Even after the first deaths were reported in September, Madhya Pradesh waited until October 4 to ban Coldrif, while Tamil Nadu acted much faster.

Delays in testing and public reassurances about the syrup's safety meant more kids were put at risk.

Police have arrested a pediatrician in connection with the deaths, but doctors say regulators and manufacturers should be held accountable too.

Out of 660 bottles distributed, 19 are still missing—leaving families worried about further danger.