Kerala updates 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, sets national precedent
Kerala just became the first Indian state to directly change the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.
Now, state officials can quickly order the culling of animals—even highly protected ones like tigers or elephants—if they threaten people in populated areas.
This move comes after years of trying (and failing) to get the central government to update the law.
Implications of the new law
This new law lets Kerala handle animal attacks much faster, without waiting for central approval.
It also downgrades bonnet macaques' protection status, making it easier to control their population if needed.
While this could help reduce human-wildlife conflict, it might spark legal battles with the Centre since wildlife is a shared responsibility.
If other states follow Kerala's lead, we could see a big shift in how India manages its wildlife challenges.