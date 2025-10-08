EFLU protest for Palestine turns ugly as ABVP, police intervene
A solidarity march for Palestine at Hyderabad's English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) turned chaotic when ABVP members allegedly disrupted the event with pro-Zionist slogans, called protesters "desh ke gaddar" (traitors), tore down Palestinian flags, and reportedly assaulted participants after the crowd dispersed.
Students allege police acted against them, not ABVP
Students say police sided with ABVP, ignored their aggression, and instead removed all Palestine protest materials.
At least one protester wearing a keffiyeh was dragged away, and some female student leaders were reportedly manhandled by male officers—one officer even waved a pistol while dispersing students.
Police then set up heavy presence across campus, creating an atmosphere students describe as tense and fearful.
Cases have been filed against Students's Union leaders, who are now demanding that charges be dropped.
The incident has raised concerns among students about free expression on campus.