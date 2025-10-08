Next Article
Delhi cop dies of heart attack while on duty
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Delhi Police's Security Wing passed away after a heart attack while on duty at Tis Hazari Court on Monday morning.
He collapsed near an escalator around 9:22am and, despite quick medical help, was declared dead at the hospital.
Colleague tried to help him
CCTV footage showed the ASI shaking hands with a colleague and smiling as he walked toward the escalator, moments before he suddenly collapsed.
His unexpected passing has left fellow officers and family in shock, and an official inquiry is underway to understand what happened.
The incident highlights the everyday pressures police personnel face while on duty.