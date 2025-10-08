Kolkata's underwater metro tunnel opens: What to know
Kolkata just made history by opening India's first underwater metro tunnel.
This 520-meter stretch runs about 30 meters below the Hooghly River, connecting Howrah and Mahakaran in under a minute.
Daily commutes between these busy city centers just got way faster—and honestly, a lot cooler.
Tunnel built with M50-grade concrete
Engineered with a German tunnel boring machine, the tunnel uses tough M50-grade concrete and high-tech seals to keep water out.
With a life expectancy of 120 years, it's designed for generations of smooth rides.
Metro connects Kolkata's industrial and IT hubs
The East-West line features Hitachi's advanced train control tech, blending driver assistance with real-time monitoring.
By linking Kolkata's industrial and IT hubs, this metro isn't just cutting travel times—it's setting new standards for urban transport in India.