PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), built for ₹19,650 crore as a partnership between Adani Airports Holdings Limited (via NMIAL) and CIDCO.
Spanning 1,160 hectares, this is Mumbai's second international airport and is set to eventually handle up to 90 million travelers and 3.25 million metric tons of cargo every year.
NMIA will ease travel in and out of Mumbai
NMIA is expected to take a lot of pressure off Mumbai's crowded main airport and make flying in and out of the city smoother.
With cool features like an Automated People Mover, solar power, and India's first airport-linked water taxi, it's aiming for next-level convenience.
Airlines like IndiGo and Air India Express will start flights here from December 2025.
Plus, the project promises significant job creation and better market access for local farmers—so it's not just about travel, but also boosting opportunities for young people in Maharashtra.