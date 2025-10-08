PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

NMIA will ease travel in and out of Mumbai

NMIA is expected to take a lot of pressure off Mumbai's crowded main airport and make flying in and out of the city smoother.

With cool features like an Automated People Mover, solar power, and India's first airport-linked water taxi, it's aiming for next-level convenience.

Airlines like IndiGo and Air India Express will start flights here from December 2025.

Plus, the project promises significant job creation and better market access for local farmers—so it's not just about travel, but also boosting opportunities for young people in Maharashtra.