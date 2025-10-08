Women in Delhi Police face higher job stress than men

A new 2025 study found that women in the Delhi Police are dealing with noticeably higher job stress than their male colleagues. Out of 374 officers surveyed (18% women), almost all female officers reported moderate to high levels of work strain.

Key findings of the study Operational stress hit 97% of women and 90% of men, while over half in both groups felt organizational pressure.

For women, endless paperwork and admin tasks were especially "mentally draining" and kept them away from fieldwork.

Men mostly pointed to staff shortages as their main headache.

Why women are more stressed out Researchers say juggling police work with family duties—plus not enough support at work—makes things tougher for women officers.

Long hours and barely four days off a month add to burnout for everyone.