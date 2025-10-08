Next Article
1,800+ Maoists surrendered under Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation policy in 20 months
India
Sixteen Maoist cadres, including some with hefty bounties, surrendered to police in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district recently.
They took the step under the state's fresh "Poona Margham: From Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation" policy, which aims to help former militants restart their lives.
New policy offers real support
Some of the surrendered Maoists were reportedly involved in serious crimes, including attacks on police and villagers.
The new policy offers them real support—financial help, job and education opportunities, and even land or housing.
Victims of Maoist violence also get compensation and legal aid.
Over the past 20 months, more than 1,800 Maoists have chosen this path, showing that focused support can actually bring change and peace to conflict zones.