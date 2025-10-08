1,800+ Maoists surrendered under Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation policy in 20 months

New policy offers real support

Some of the surrendered Maoists were reportedly involved in serious crimes, including attacks on police and villagers.

The new policy offers them real support—financial help, job and education opportunities, and even land or housing.

Victims of Maoist violence also get compensation and legal aid.

Over the past 20 months, more than 1,800 Maoists have chosen this path, showing that focused support can actually bring change and peace to conflict zones.