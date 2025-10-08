Coldrif deaths: FAIMA demands national probe, calls for stricter rules

FAIMA wants full review of Coldrif's production and distribution

FAIMA is pushing for a full review of how Coldrif was made and distributed, with input from both medical experts and state officials.

They're also asking for nationwide checks on kids' medicines to make sure quality standards are being met.

Alongside this, FAIMA and the Indian Medical Association want the immediate release of a doctor arrested in the case, calling his detention "indiscriminate."

They're also urging tighter rules for pharmacies selling prescription-only drugs, hoping to prevent future tragedies.