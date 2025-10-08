'Sheer wastage of time': Delhi HC on 'Indian' in team
The Delhi High Court threw out a petition that wanted to stop BCCI from using the name "Indian cricket team."
The judges called the case a "sheer wastage of time" and made it clear: representing India in cricket is exactly what the team is supposed to do.
Judges explain why case is ridiculous
The judges explained that just like in hockey or at the Olympics, sports teams represent India even if they aren't picked by government officials.
Justice Gedela pointed out there's no confusion—the cricket team stands for India on the world stage.
Court clears air on use of national flag, symbols
The court also clarified there's nothing illegal about the team using India's flag or symbols.
The court's reasoning suggests that using "Indian cricket team" does not mislead anyone into thinking these players are government appointees.
The bottom line: sports bodies can do their job without needless legal drama.