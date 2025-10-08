'Sheer wastage of time': Delhi HC on 'Indian' in team

The judges explained that just like in hockey or at the Olympics, sports teams represent India even if they aren't picked by government officials. Justice Gedela pointed out there's no confusion—the cricket team stands for India on the world stage.

Court clears air on use of national flag, symbols

The court also clarified there's nothing illegal about the team using India's flag or symbols.

The court's reasoning suggests that using "Indian cricket team" does not mislead anyone into thinking these players are government appointees.

The bottom line: sports bodies can do their job without needless legal drama.