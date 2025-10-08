Next Article
Monsoon's late exit poses challenges for farmers, planners
India
The southwest monsoon is taking longer than usual to leave India this year, says the IMD.
Persistent clouds and moisture are slowing things down, with the monsoon still pulling back from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain are popping up across both northwestern and southern states.
Impact of late exit
This late exit can make things challenging for farmers and planners, potentially affecting crop cycles, water management, and the shift to the northeast monsoon.
The 2024 season saw 108% of average rainfall nationwide, with northwest India hit especially hard after major floods in August and September.