Farmers protest at over 100 spots in Punjab
On Monday, thousands of farmers, workers, and women rallied at over 100 spots across Punjab, demanding urgent compensation after devastating floods last year.
Led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (Bharat), they're asking for ₹70,000 per acre for destroyed crops, support for farm laborers, and full payback for lost livestock and homes.
The protests also call for government help with wheat sowing and an investigation into dam water releases that contributed to the floods.
Farmers also demand end to penalties for burning crop stubble
Farmers say the relief promised hasn't matched what's actually reached them, and many are frustrated by fines for burning crop stubble.
They want either help managing leftover stubble or ₹6,000 per acre—plus an end to penalties.
These protests shine a light on how vulnerable Punjab's rural communities are to disasters and policy changes, and put fresh pressure on the government to step up support in 2026.