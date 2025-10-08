Farmers protest at over 100 spots in Punjab

Farmers also demand end to penalties for burning crop stubble

Farmers say the relief promised hasn't matched what's actually reached them, and many are frustrated by fines for burning crop stubble.

They want either help managing leftover stubble or ₹6,000 per acre—plus an end to penalties.

These protests shine a light on how vulnerable Punjab's rural communities are to disasters and policy changes, and put fresh pressure on the government to step up support in 2026.