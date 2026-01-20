Delhi Police busts ₹374cr GST fraud using stolen identities

How it worked—and who got caught

Scammers created dummy companies with stolen identities, including one case where a businessman's PAN was used for a ₹194.7 crore transaction flagged during his tax filing.

Others hit included a couple's fake firm worth ₹69.9 crore and an ex-data-entry operator linked to a ₹48 crore scam.

The police are now chasing an organized gang targeting job seekers with fake offers, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are urging everyone to double-check their PAN-GSTIN links as investigations continue.