Delhi Police busts ₹374cr GST fraud using stolen identities
Delhi Police just uncovered a massive ₹374 crore GST scam where fraudsters used stolen PAN and Aadhaar details to set up fake businesses and run bogus transactions—most victims had no idea their info was being misused.
Seven cases were registered in late 2025 as the scam came to light.
How it worked—and who got caught
Scammers created dummy companies with stolen identities, including one case where a businessman's PAN was used for a ₹194.7 crore transaction flagged during his tax filing.
Others hit included a couple's fake firm worth ₹69.9 crore and an ex-data-entry operator linked to a ₹48 crore scam.
The police are now chasing an organized gang targeting job seekers with fake offers, and investigations are ongoing.
Authorities are urging everyone to double-check their PAN-GSTIN links as investigations continue.