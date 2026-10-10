Delhi Police curb traffic near Jantar Mantar for CJP protest
India
Heads up if you're heading near Jantar Mantar this Saturday; Delhi Police is rolling out strict traffic curbs because the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is planning a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Expect barricades at busy spots like Tolstoy Marg-Sansad Marg and some detours if you're driving around Connaught Place's Outer Circle.
Police lock 37 entry points
To keep things under control, police have locked down 37 entry points and set up pickets at key borders in central and New Delhi.
These moves are all legal under the Delhi Police Act of 1978, which lets police temporarily close roads or put up barricades to keep everyone safe.