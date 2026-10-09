Delhi Police cut mobile internet around Janpath before opposition protests
India
Delhi Police have cut off mobile internet in a 4-kilometer radius around the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing from 10pm Friday to 10pm Saturday.
This move comes just before protests planned by the opposition Congress-led INDIA bloc and Cockroach Janta Party.
Police boost security to prevent unrest
Along with the internet shutdown, police have ramped up security in the area to keep things under control.
Authorities want to prevent any unrest during the demonstrations.