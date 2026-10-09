Delhi Police denies CJP Jantar Mantar protest citing July violence
Delhi Police has said no to a planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, which was organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to call for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The main reason? The police are still wary after a similar protest last July turned violent: more than 200 police personnel were injured.
CRPF mobilized and 45 metro restrictions
The July protest also saw far more people than allowed, including more than 2,000 with criminal records, which raised major safety concerns.
This time around, Delhi is stepping up: around 7,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are being mobilized from West Bengal and Chhattisgarh for law-and-order duties and revised restrictions on entry and exit at 45 metro stations are in place from 9pm on October 9 until 6pm on October 10.
The possibility of severe road traffic congestion is also in place: all to keep things calm and avoid another chaotic scene.