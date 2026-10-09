Delhi Police denies CJP Jantar Mantar protest citing July violence

The July protest also saw far more people than allowed, including more than 2,000 with criminal records, which raised major safety concerns.

This time around, Delhi is stepping up: around 7,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are being mobilized from West Bengal and Chhattisgarh for law-and-order duties and revised restrictions on entry and exit at 45 metro stations are in place from 9pm on October 9 until 6pm on October 10.

The possibility of severe road traffic congestion is also in place: all to keep things calm and avoid another chaotic scene.