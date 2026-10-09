Delhi Police denies permission for ex-BSF Jantar Mantar protest Friday
More than 400 former Border Security Force, or BSF, personnel wanted to protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday, October 9, 2026, but Delhi Police said no, citing Supreme Court rules against ongoing protests and hunger strikes.
The group had applied for permission last month, but ended up gathering outside the BSF headquarters instead.
Former BSF demand probe and reinstatement
These former BSF members say they were let go because their certificates were wrongly marked as fake, blaming cyber fraud by someone in Jharkhand.
Some recruits got a chance to fix their paperwork, but others did not.
Now, they are asking for a proper investigation and a shot at getting their jobs back, saying the dismissals have hit their families hard: the association requested that the dismissed BSF tradesmen be given a time-bound opportunity to submit fresh and valid certificates and be reinstated in service.