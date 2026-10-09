Delhi Police denies permission for ex-BSF Jantar Mantar protest Friday

These former BSF members say they were let go because their certificates were wrongly marked as fake, blaming cyber fraud by someone in Jharkhand.

Some recruits got a chance to fix their paperwork, but others did not.

Now, they are asking for a proper investigation and a shot at getting their jobs back, saying the dismissals have hit their families hard: the association requested that the dismissed BSF tradesmen be given a time-bound opportunity to submit fresh and valid certificates and be reinstated in service.