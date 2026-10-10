Delhi Police deploy body cameras for Jantar Mantar protest
Ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, Delhi Police are rolling out body cameras that work even in low light.
The protest is calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
These cameras are meant to keep things transparent and help protect both protesters and police if things get tense.
Delhi High Court rejects cameras plea
Just days before, the Delhi High Court turned down a plea asking for mandatory police body cameras at protests, even though the petition said it would help safeguard people's rights.
Still, Delhi Police are not taking any chances: they have deployed about 25,000 officers and paramilitary personnel across the city, set up vehicle checks at borders, limited metro access, and even suspended mobile internet for 24 hours to keep things under control.