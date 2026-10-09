Delhi Police deploying over 35,000 at Jantar Mantar October 10
India
Delhi Police are gearing up for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, with more than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel set to be deployed.
Even though the protest doesn't have official permission, about 7,000 people are expected.
Police will use drones, extra CCTV cameras, and facial recognition technology to keep an eye on things, and six detention centers are ready just in case.
CJP seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar resignation
Officers have been told to stay calm and avoid being issued weapons, even if tensions run high, while senior officials will be on hand to make sure things stay professional.
The CJP is pushing for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The protest is planned for October 10.