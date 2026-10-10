Delhi Police detain Abhijeet Dipke before protest against CEC Kumar

Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other party leaders on Saturday, stopping their planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Nearly 1,500 people have been detained in connection with the protest.

Dipke was first held at the airport and later shifted to Gurugram, while leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were taken to different parts of Delhi.