Delhi Police detain Abhijeet Dipke before protest against CEC Kumar
Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other party leaders on Saturday, stopping their planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Nearly 1,500 people have been detained in connection with the protest.
Dipke was first held at the airport and later shifted to Gurugram, while leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were taken to different parts of Delhi.
Police deny CJP permission, suspend internet
Police said CJP's intimation did not qualify as a duly filed application for permission and denied permission, stressing it was about public safety and avoiding hassle for locals.
To keep things under control, authorities rolled out stringent traffic restrictions and even suspended mobile internet services in parts of the capital (especially around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar), so if you noticed disruptions today, now you know why.