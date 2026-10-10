Delhi Police detain at least 1,000 before Jantar Mantar protest
Ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged voting list issues, Delhi Police have detained at least 1,000 people.
The protest was set for October 10 at Jantar Mantar, targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Detentions started late Friday and picked up Saturday morning in busy areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, and near major transit spots.
Delhi deploys over 30,000 police
With over 20,000 protesters expected, Delhi has deployed more than 30,000 police officers across the city.
Authorities have set up checkpoints at key locations and are closely monitoring movement around transport hubs.
Detainees are being sent to one of 13 designated centers.
If you're heading out today, especially near Jantar Mantar or Connaught Place, expect major traffic jams due to all the security measures.