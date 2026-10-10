Delhi Police detain CJP leaders at Indira Gandhi International Airport
India
Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka shortly after they landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport for a planned protest.
To keep things calm in the tight airplane aisles, women officers were deployed to detain the leaders on the plane.
Cockroach Janta Party slams 'authoritarian detention'
Dipke said, "This is dictatorship."
All three were taken to an undisclosed location after some heated exchanges.
The CJP slammed the "authoritarian detention" of its leaders.