Delhi Police detain dozens with criminal records before CJP protest
India
Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police have detained around 30 to 40 people with criminal records from all across the city.
The move is part of a bigger effort to keep things peaceful and prevent any trouble during the demonstration.
Police are also keeping a close watch on the movements of certain people who could mobilize people or influence them to participate in the proposed demonstration.
Authorities tighten security across Delhi
With security tightened citywide and authorities keeping a close watch on potential organizers, Delhi is bracing for a tense but carefully managed day.