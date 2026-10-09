Delhi Police files 27 FIRs after protests against Gyanesh Kumar
India
Delhi Police has registered 27 FIRs following protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Protesters are accused of obstructing and assaulting public servants, and sexual harassment.
This all follows claims that Kumar took arbitrary decisions regarding the voter roll revision and rejected dissenting views by two fellow members of the three-member panel.
Gandhi siblings named in FIRs
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among those named in several FIRs for allegedly blocking officials during the protests.
Police are now checking mobile footage to identify who was involved, especially in cases where women police officers were reportedly assaulted.