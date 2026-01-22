Delhi Police issues alert for wanted AQIS terrorist ahead of R-Day
With Republic Day coming up on January 26, Delhi Police have put out alert posters featuring Mohammed Rehan, a wanted terrorist linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
It's the first time they've used a suspect's photo like this, aiming to keep everyone extra aware and safe during the celebrations.
Security ramped up across Delhi
To keep things secure, around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed—plus anti-drone squads, snipers on rooftops, and nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras with facial recognition.
Pedestrians will undergo at least three levels of security screening through Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), and police are asking people to report anything suspicious by dialing 112.
Special invitees can also avail of free metro travel as per the instructions mentioned on their digital passes.