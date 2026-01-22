Delhi Police issues alert for wanted AQIS terrorist ahead of R-Day

Security ramped up across Delhi

To keep things secure, around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed—plus anti-drone squads, snipers on rooftops, and nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras with facial recognition.

Pedestrians will undergo at least three levels of security screening through Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), and police are asking people to report anything suspicious by dialing 112.

Special invitees can also avail of free metro travel as per the instructions mentioned on their digital passes.