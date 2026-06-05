Delhi Police on alert as CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation India Jun 05, 2026

Delhi Police are stepping up security in New Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans a big protest at Jantar Mantar this Saturday.

Led by Abhijeet Dipke, the group is calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over alleged exam mishaps.

Even though CJP hasn't officially asked for permission; police aren't taking any chances and have already put more than 1,000 officers on duty.