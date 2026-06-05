Delhi Police on alert as CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
India
Delhi Police are stepping up security in New Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans a big protest at Jantar Mantar this Saturday.
Led by Abhijeet Dipke, the group is calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over alleged exam mishaps.
Even though CJP hasn't officially asked for permission; police aren't taking any chances and have already put more than 1,000 officers on duty.
Dipke urges supporters, Wangchuk may attend
Dipke has urged supporters to join him. He says he'll lead the protest after getting back from the US
Education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has also said he'll show up if Pradhan doesn't resign by June 5.
Meanwhile, police are keeping a close eye on things, watching social media, and ready to adjust their plans if needed.