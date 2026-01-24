Republic Day: Delhi Police on high alert, issues orders

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Delhi Police have stepped up security measures across the national capital. The heightened security is mainly focused on New Delhi, Central, and North districts, which are home to high-security locations such as Parliament, Red Fort , and India Gate. The move comes after previous incidents of motivated graffiti defacement in prominent city areas.

Security directives Police commissioner orders intensified patrolling, vigilance Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has ordered all units to step up patrolling and maintain heightened vigilance around iconic buildings, public places, and government offices. The directive is part of a comprehensive security plan for the Republic Day parade. A meeting was held earlier this month at Delhi Police headquarters to review arrangements with senior officers in attendance, The Indian Express reported.

Security measures Detailed instructions issued for patrolling, surveillance During the meeting, which lasted for three hours, detailed instructions were issued to local police and control room units. These included strengthening patrolling near Metro stations, bus terminals, flyovers, and prominent government or heritage buildings. "Surveillance and coordination with civic authorities have been stepped up to ensure no defacement of public property or suspicious activity goes unnoticed," an officer was quoted as saying.

Social media monitoring Officers briefed to monitor social media for graffiti-related posts Security personnel have also been briefed to keep an eye on social media for posts that could incite graffiti-related protests or vandalism. In previous years, followers of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of the banned outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had defaced key areas with graffiti. To prevent such incidents this year, police have directed increased presence and area domination in key stretches.

