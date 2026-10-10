Delhi Police prepare for Jantar Mantar protest, about 7,000 expected
Delhi Police are getting ready for a Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar this Saturday, expecting about 7,000 people to show up.
Officers have been told to keep things calm and not get provoked, even if the crowd gets heated.
If anyone gathers without permission, the police plan to break it up and detain people at specific centers to keep things under control.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar targeted
The demonstration is aimed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Because of this, heavy police deployment has been made to maintain law and order conditions in several parts of the national capital and made it clear there is no green light for shifting the protest to Ramlila Maidan since no official request was made.
Senior officers will be on site making sure everything runs smoothly, and action may also be taken against individuals claiming to be independent journalists if they attempt to provoke police personnel or create a confrontation, depending on the circumstances.