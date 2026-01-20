Delhi Police put up wanted terrorist posters ahead of Republic Day
With Republic Day just around the corner, Delhi Police are stepping up security by putting up posters of most-wanted terrorists at metro stations and public spots.
This move follows warnings about possible threats from Khalistani and Bangladesh-based extremist groups targeting the city during the celebrations.
Who's on these posters—and what else is changing?
The posters highlight Arshdeep Singh (aka Arsh Dala), who leads the Khalistan Tiger Force and is linked to a 2022 murder in Delhi, along with other Khalistani figures like arms smuggler Ranjeet Singh Neeta and logistics handler Paramjeet Singh Pamma.
Al-Qaeda recruiter Mohammed Abu Sufyan also features—he's suspected of setting up sleeper cells in India.
On top of that, Delhi is seeing extra layers of security: facial recognition cameras, anti-drone teams, snipers on rooftops, more police at transit points, airport flight suspensions till January 26, plus ID checks at hotels and guest houses.
All this aims to keep Republic Day safe for everyone.