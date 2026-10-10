Delhi Police ramp up security ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

Getting around Delhi today has been tough: entry and exit at 45 metro stations were shut and more than 250 trains to key stations got canceled between 4am and 2pm.

Over 20,000 personnel from the police and the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the city.

New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones and senior officials have been moved to the ground to head different companies.

Notably, Dhruv Rathee and over 500 others were detained as part of efforts to keep the peace during the protests.