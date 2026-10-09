Delhi Police refused CJP Jantar Mantar protest seeking CEC resignation
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is upset after Delhi Police refused to let them protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, where they planned to demand the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Police said it was about security and procedures, but CJP leaders feel their right to protest is being sidelined.
Saurav Das says he informed police
At a Mumbai event, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke and others pointed out that similar protests were allowed in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Saurav Das clarified they were just informing police as required, not asking for permission, and reminded everyone that Jantar Mantar is meant for protests.
"I want to clarify that I did not go to ask for permission. I went to give information," said Saurav Das.