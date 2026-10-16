Dipke, Neha Bora detained amid Tiranga protest march

Just a few hours ago, cops had shown up at the residence and served him a notice warning against holding the march at Connaught Place, citing the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The second notice references a court's directive on Saturday, requiring him, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das to refrain from causing any public disturbance for one year.