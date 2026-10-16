Dipke, Neha Bora detained amid Tiranga protest march
What's the story
The Delhi Police have taken CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke into preventive custody amid the Cockroach Janta Party's Lehra Do Tiranga protest march. He was detained as soon as he left NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande's residence, where he had been staying. "We are placing you under preventive detention...," a cop told him. Shortly after, AISA President Neha Bora and Left parties' workers were detained.
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#WATCH | Delhi | As CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke leaves from the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande, a police official says, "We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained..."— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
CJP has called for… pic.twitter.com/cG0dFDVvzS
Notice
Dipke served 2 notices
Just a few hours ago, cops had shown up at the residence and served him a notice warning against holding the march at Connaught Place, citing the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The second notice references a court's directive on Saturday, requiring him, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das to refrain from causing any public disturbance for one year.
Warning
Dipke confronts cops
Dipke was warned that going ahead with the march would invite legal action.
When the notice was served, Dipke was heard asking a police officer, "Humne to bola nahi protest karenge... hum toh Tiranga lehrayenge. Woh be allowed nahi hai? (We didn't say we will protest... we will just wave the Tricolor. Is that not allowed either?)"
Accusation
Hang me: Dipke on 'instigating general public' claims
He also read aloud the notice, questioning the validity of the claims that he was instigating the general public on social media.
"What kind of a joke is this....What is this 'notice?'...You're just writing down whatever you feel like," he said.
"Phansi pe chadha do na. Kya mazak hai ye," he continued, challenging the cop to show even one video where he instigated violence.