Delhi Police tighten security for CJP protests at Jantar Mantar
India
Delhi Police didn't take any chances with today's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar.
They rolled out heavy stone barricades at the Ghazipur border, stepped up vehicle checks, and boosted security at interstate borders.
Drones and CCTV cameras kept an eye on things to stop any surprise gatherings, while more officers were posted near Kerala House.
Police authorized lathis and batons
Orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were issued to keep things peaceful.
According to ACP Suryabali Maurya, police teams are working closely across borders, especially at Ghaziabad, to avoid repeats of past incidents.
Police teams have been authorized to carry lathis and batons and handle protesters carefully so things don't escalate or end up looking bad on video.