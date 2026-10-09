Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 plus personnel for CJP protest
Delhi Police is stepping up security for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on October 10, with more than 20,000 personnel expected to be deployed across New Delhi, central Delhi and the borders of the national capital.
More than 300 CCTV cameras with audio and video capabilities have been installed at sensitive points in the New Delhi district, and senior officers, including officials of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police and above, will wear body cameras.
Jantar Mantar area locked down
A 1.5-kilometer zone near Jantar Mantar is locked down with more than 6,500 security personnel and barricades.
Public announcements are out warning people that protesting here isn't allowed, and there are 12 detention centers ready if anyone ignores the rules.
Accommodation providers have also been asked to report any protest-related activity to help keep things safe.
All these steps show Delhi Police is serious about keeping things peaceful during the CJP protest.