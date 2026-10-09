Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 plus personnel for CJP protest

A 1.5-kilometer zone near Jantar Mantar is locked down with more than 6,500 security personnel and barricades.

Public announcements are out warning people that protesting here isn't allowed, and there are 12 detention centers ready if anyone ignores the rules.

Accommodation providers have also been asked to report any protest-related activity to help keep things safe.

All these steps show Delhi Police is serious about keeping things peaceful during the CJP protest.