Delhi Police: Viral Jantar Mantar video from July 20, 2026
India
Seen that viral Jantar Mantar protest video? Delhi Police says it is not from this week. It is actually from July 20, 2026.
It is asking everyone to "Do not spread engagement-driven misinformation. Rely on verified official updates."
Delhi deploys over 40,000 security personnel
With fresh protests planned over the chief election commissioner, Delhi has put more than 40,000 police and armed personnel on duty.
This follows a July protest where things got violent and more than 200 police personnel were hurt.
Authorities are urging everyone to follow safety rules so daily life is not disrupted again.