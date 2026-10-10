Delhi Police visit mosques, warn against Jantar Mantar voter-list protest
Delhi Police visited several mosques on Friday, asking people not to join a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged voter list issues.
Officers warned that joining could lead to FIRs.
In one such video, purportedly from Baghwali Masjid in Chandni Chowk, a policeman could be seen asking people not to turn up for Saturday's stir.
Niharika Bhatt denies directives, 50,000+ mobilized
DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt clarified, "No such directions have been given to the local staff by supervisory officers. We are looking into the matter."
Meanwhile, security has ramped up across Delhi: more than 50,000 personnel are out, barricades are up near protest sites, commercial establishments in Connaught Place (C.P.) have decided to close on Saturday, and several schools and colleges have rescheduled parent-teacher meetings, postponed examinations, and shifted classes scheduled for Saturday online.