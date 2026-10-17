'Lehra do Tiranga': Court appearance for Dipke; Neha Bora released
What's the story
The Delhi Police on Saturday detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora under preventive provisions on October 16. While Bora was released early Saturday, Dipke will be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) court. Police said they completed the formal procedures for Bora's release under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.
Detention dispute
CJP alleged Dipke was 'kidnapped' by police
Dipke was detained from Jhandewalan while heading to Connaught Place for the "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest on Friday evening.
The CJP alleged that Dipke was "kidnapped" by the police and claimed his family and party members couldn't contact him for over 10 hours after his detention.
The party sought details of Dipke's whereabouts and legal provisions against him from Mandir Marg police station.
Protester release
Bora accused authorities of violating protesters' rights
Bora was released after completing formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.
She accused authorities of violating protesters' rights and preventing her from contacting lawyers for hours.
After her release, she reiterated her demands to impeach Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and stop the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Protester detention
Traffic advisory issued for possible disruptions
The police detained around 150 people to maintain law and order during the protests in central Delhi on Friday.
They also issued a traffic advisory about possible disruptions around Connaught Place from 3:00pm.
Dipke had received two notices ahead of the demonstration, barring him from visiting Central Park for the planned gathering.
Criticism and defense
Opposition leaders slam police action
Opposition leaders such as Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the police action.
Banerjee called it an "undeclared emergency," while Kejriwal termed it "outright dictatorship."
Dipke defended the proposed demonstration against the Election Commission over the SIR exercise, arguing that peaceful protests don't disrupt business, but administrative restrictions do.