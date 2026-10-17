'Lehra do Tiranga': Court appearance for Dipke; Neha Bora released

Dipke was detained from Jhandewalan while heading to Connaught Place for the "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest on Friday evening.

The CJP alleged that Dipke was "kidnapped" by the police and claimed his family and party members couldn't contact him for over 10 hours after his detention.

The party sought details of Dipke's whereabouts and legal provisions against him from Mandir Marg police station.