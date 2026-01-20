Delhi PWD skipped desilting audits for 11 years, faces major fraud probe
India
Delhi's Public Works Department hasn't checked its annual drain-cleaning work in over a decade.
The Lieutenant Governor called for an anti-corruption investigation into nearly ₹80 crore allegedly misused in Palam's Southwest Road divisions during 2015-2025.
Why does it matter?
The Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case alleging that PWD officials may have faked paperwork, inflated costs, and paid ₹78.4 crore to one contractor for work that might not even exist.
Despite the government announcing last year (2025) plans for independent audits, they were never started—raising big questions about transparency and how public money is being spent.
For young citizens, this is a reminder of why keeping tabs on government projects really matters.