Delhi PWD skipped desilting audits for 11 years, faces major fraud probe

Why does it matter?

The Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case alleging that PWD officials may have faked paperwork, inflated costs, and paid ₹78.4 crore to one contractor for work that might not even exist.

Despite the government announcing last year (2025) plans for independent audits, they were never started—raising big questions about transparency and how public money is being spent.

For young citizens, this is a reminder of why keeping tabs on government projects really matters.