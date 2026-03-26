Delhi: Rape survivor, 6, attacked by accused's mother
India
A six-year-old girl in Bhajanpura, Delhi, who was allegedly raped by three minor boys earlier this year, was recently allegedly attacked by the mother of one of the accused on March 17 while her own mother was briefly away.
The incident has left her family shaken, and police have only filed a non-cognizable report so far.
Family desperate to move but keeps facing hurdles
The girl's family is desperate to move but keeps facing hurdles: most recently, a landlord backed out after learning about their case.
With the accused's mother still living nearby and no FIR filed, they feel constantly unsafe.
The family said they want justice for their daughter and to live without fear.