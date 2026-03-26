Delhi: Rape survivor, 6, attacked by accused's mother India Mar 26, 2026

A six-year-old girl in Bhajanpura, Delhi, who was allegedly raped by three minor boys earlier this year, was recently allegedly attacked by the mother of one of the accused on March 17 while her own mother was briefly away.

The incident has left her family shaken, and police have only filed a non-cognizable report so far.