Delhi records warmest April night since 2017 at 28.4 Celsius
India
Delhi saw its warmest April night since 2017 on Tuesday, with temperatures not dropping below 28.4 Celsius.
While the nights stayed unusually hot, a bit of rain and cloud cover helped cool down the daytime high to 39.2 Celsius, finally breaking a six consecutive days streak of over-40 Celsius afternoons.
IMD: Tuesday nearly met warm-night criteria
According to the IMD, a "warm night" happens when nighttime temperatures are much higher than usual and days get hotter than 40 Celsius.
Tuesday came close to warm-night conditions, but did not fully meet the criteria, which is pretty rare for April in Delhi.